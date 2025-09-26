Jets-Colts QB Trade Idea Isn't Worth NY's Attention
The New York Jets are always one of the most talked about teams in the National Football League, regardless of the team's record.
The Jets play in the New York market and have one of the most passionate fanbases in football. Of course, that's always going to lead to conversations and plenty of speculation. While this is the case, some of the chatter does get to the point where it doesn't make much sense.
For example, ClutchPoints' Bailey Bassett put together a story highlighting one player each team should target on the trade market. For the Jets, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was mentioned.
It's not going to happen
"Trade target: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts," Bassett said. "Most teams have a clear direction at quarterback. Either they already have the franchise signal caller, or they are testing out young quarterbacks to see if they can take on that role. The New York Jets are deploying Justin Fields under center, though, and he is somewhere in the middle. Fields was a former first-round pick, but he busted out from two teams already. His rushing ability his elite, but it is clear that he will always lack as a passer.
"The Jets are built for a rushing attack this season, but they should trade for a younger quarterback with more potential. Anthony Richardson was the fourth overall pick just two years ago, and he is withering away on the Indianapolis Colts' bench. Richardson struggled with injuries and accuracy during his first two seasons with the Colts, and he lost a competition to former draft bust Daniel Jones."
The Jets signed Justin Fields for the same reasoning that Bassett gave for Richardson above. Fields is a former top prospect with all of the talent and upside in the world and New York is trying to see if it can unlock something in him. He's played just two games for New York, and not even two full ones becuase got hurt Week 2 and missed Week 3. The Jets have committed to Fields and then have already said he's the starter again when healthy, which is likely Week 4.
There's no reason to go out and spend draft capital on another quarterback to then go through the same process of seeing what they have. New York has Fields -- who got plenty of praise from his teammates throughout the summer and after Week 1 -- as the starter and Tyrod Taylor as the backup. There is almost no chance that a trade like this happens.
