Former Jets, Chiefs WR Available After Packers Release
A former New York Jets wide receiver is out there for the taking right now after being released this week.
The Green Bay Packers released veteran wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman this week, as shared by the franchise.
"The Green Bay Packers have signed T Brant Banks to the active roster from the practice squad, signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James to the practice squad and released WR Mecole Hardman from the practice squad," the Packers announced. "General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.
"Banks originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Rice on May 2, 2025, and has spent the regular season on Green Bay's practice squad, appearing in Week 2 vs. Washington as a gameday elevation. He played in 51 games with 26 starts (13 at left guard, 12 at right tackle, one at left tackle) across six seasons of college football, spending four seasons at Nebraska (2019-22) and two seasons at Rice (2023-24)."
Hardman had a cup of coffee with the Jets in 2023 appearing in five games with the franchise before being traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs. He actually went on to catch the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl that year. He was a member of the Chiefs last year as well and played in 12 games but got hurt towards the end of the season. This past offseason, Hardman signed with the Green Bay Packers, was cut before the regular season, was brought back on the practice squad, and now is released again.
Hardman didn't end up playing a game for the Packers.
Now that he's a available, there's an argument that he could make sense on the Jets' practice squad. He has talent, including three seasons with 530 or more receiving yards under his belt. And three seasons with four or more touchdowns. He's just 27 years old so he fits the Jets' recent trend of adding guys under 30 years old. On top of this, the Jets' receiver room is really thin right now. If you can get a six-year veteran with experience on your team and has playoff experience, why not offer up a practice squad spot?
