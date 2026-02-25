Jets Connected to Explosive $106 Million Edge

The New York Jets need to add some serious firepower to the pass rush this offseason.

In 2025, the Jets finished with the second-fewest sacks in the National Football League as a team with just 26. Will McDonald IV led the way with eight, but no one else on the team had more than four. The Jets are in need of a big-time pass rusher and USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff floated New York as a fit for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.

"New York Jets," Brinkerhoff wrote. "The Jets can be connected to just about every player on the free agent and trade market this offseason. Does Crosby make sense for them? Probably not. Can it be ruled out as a possibility? Absolutely not. The Jets' dreadful season got them the No. 2 pick in a draft with one quarterback prospect at the top. That means that they almost certainly won't compete next season and, barring a miracle, will be right back here next offseason. Trading for Crosby is a win-now move that the Jets don't have the luxury of making.

The Jets need an elite pass rusher

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"That doesn't mean they won't, though. Another bad season could bring more change to the organization, meaning the front office and coaching staff could take big swings in the hopes of keeping their jobs. With no shortage of draft picks or cap space, the Jets have the assets to acquire whoever they want on the trade or free agent markets, including Crosby."

Brinkerhoff mentioned five teams for Crosby: the Jets, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

When it comes to Crosby, he would solve the pass rush problem. He had 10 sacks in 2025 and has 69 1/2 sacks overall since entering the league in 2019 in 110 games played. He's earned Pro Bowl nods in five straight seasons and has been an All-Pro twice over that span as well.

The thing that gives this idea pause if the fact that if the Raiders are going to trade Crosby, it's going to cost an arm and a leg to get him draft pick-wise. The Jets are loaded in that department, but with all the holes on the roster, would the team really be willing up to give up a package including a first-round pick or at least multiple high-end picks? That seems unlikely.

Crosby already has a long-term deal. He signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension that has him under contract through the 2029 season, but the idea of trading draft capital away just sounds unlikely with where the Jets are.