Jets Connected to Pro Bowl Quarterback Acquisition This Offseason

After making several recent coaching changes, including firing offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, it's clear that the New York Jets felt last season's effort wasn't strong enough. Being that they went just 3-14 in Aaron Glenn's first season, it makes sense that the Jets are switching things up.

One of the biggest issues last season was New York's incompetent quarterback play. The Jets ranked dead-last in passing yards and 31st in passing touchdowns. Now, the Jets need to spend the offseason evaluating the position, and there are some signs that suggest they could end up with a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Could Tua Tagovailoa Land on the Jets?

The Jets will surely consider several options to take over as their starting quarterback in 2026. It remains to be seen whether Justin Fields, who is still under contract for next season, will be asked to return.

No matter what, the Jets will bring in more competition at the QB position. Some believe they could even end up with a former Pro Bowler.

Recently, NFL insider Josina Anderson connected the Jets to acquiring Tua Tagovailoa from the Miami Dolphins. The odds of the Jets landing Tagovailoa would presumably increase if New York decides to hire Darrell Bevell as their next offensive coordinator.

"When teams bring in a new head coach & general manager, there are times when a new era means change at quarterback too," Anderson wrote. "It remains to be seen what happens with Tua, who dealt with injuries in 2024 & a benching in 2025. If the Jets end up with Darrell Bevell at OC, it'd be interesting to see if those two reconnect in Florham Park, should he depart the Dolphins?"

Inner-division trades, especially those involving starting quarterbacks, are rare in the NFL. Thus, the most likely way Tagovailoa ends up in a Jets uniform is if the Dolphins release the 27-year-old QB. If so, keep an eye on the Jets.

