Who will be the New York Jets' quarterback in 2026? While they'd like to bring Tyrod Taylor back, it won't be as their starter. Meanwhile, two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray could be available, for the right price.

But is the price right for the Jets? With the Jets projected to have 11 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, they would seem to have enough ammo. Yet, how much do the Cardinals want to trade their former franchise QB? We now have a better idea.

Kyler Murray Available for Day 2 Draft Pick?

There's no telling who the Cardinals may employ as their starting QB in 2026, especially if they move on from Murray. But that's not the Jets' problem.

The Jets also need a new QB, and Murray might be one of the most talented signal-callers available this offseason. If the 28-year-old does get placed on the trade block, the Jets should pick up the phone, especially if he can be had for the right price.

Recently, ESPN's Cardinals insider Josh Weinfuss spoke to two anonymous NFL sources who had different takes on Murray's potential trade value. However, both made it sound like he's affordable.

One source from an unknown NFC team indicated that Murray's trade cost "could start with a second-round pick." Meanwhile, another league source believes that Murray could be had for a third-round pick.

In either event, the Jets have two second-round selections. One is their own at 33rd overall, and the other originated from the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Quinnen Williams trade (No. 44 overall). The Jets do not have any third-round selections (unless they're awarded one via the NFL's compensatory draft pick formula).

Plus, the Cardinals may be eager to move on from Murray, thanks to his $52.6 million cap hit in 2026, according to Spotrac. If traded before June 1, they'd realize a cap savings of $35.3 million.

Arizona would suffer a dead cap charge of $17.9 million, but that may be worth it in their eyes, especially if it meant getting his money off their books in the future, as his five-year, $230 million contract runs through 2027.

Players cannot be traded officially until the new league year begins on March 11, and Murray's future in Arizona could also depend on who they hire as the next head coach. For now, Murray is a popular trade candidate, and he may be the best option available to the Jets this offseason.

