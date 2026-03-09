Jets Likely Not Done Yet After Minkah Fitzpatrick Blockbuster

On Monday, the Jets made their second big trade of the offseason. After dealing Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat a few weeks ago, the Jets have opted to send a 2026 seventh round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for former Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Trade: The Miami Dolphins are sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for the 2026 seventh-round pick from the Chargers, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The Jets will sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus."

But the Jets still have a lot of holes on the roster. They need to continue making moves in the right direction if they want to compete for more wins in 2026.

Who could they target next?

Free agent targets for the Jets

The Jets have been heaviy linked to Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone ahead of free agency. Anzalone was a top player for Aaron Glenn when Glenn was with the Lions. He could be the perfect free agent to come in and anchor the defense.

Anzalone's teammate, Al-Quadin Muhammad, is another option for the Jets. He's coming off a big year and could be a huge addition in free agency. Glenn is likely looking to bolster his pass rush with a free agent and a draft prospect, so adding his former star from the Lions would make sense.

The Jets could also turn to the offensive side of the ball, with players like Romeo Doubs, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kyler Murray on their radar. The Jets could even target Geno Smith to fill the void at quarterback. Either way, they need to add a quarterback in free agency. Adding a wide receiver wouldn't hurt either.

NFL Draft targets for the Jets

Nothing should change for the Jets at pick No. 2, besides the fact that Caleb Downs should be completely out of the running. The Jets have seemingly been focusing in on either Arvell Reese or David Bailey with their top draft pick.

At pick No. 16, the Jets could turn to the offensive side of the ball with players like Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon making a lot of sense. If somebody like Sonny Styles falls, he could be the pick.

The Jets might even opt to trade some of their draft capital again to acquire another stud like Fitzpatrick.