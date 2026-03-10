Jets Could Cut Ties With 5-Year Veteran LB After Draft: Insider

The New York Jets picked a lane on Monday, and the fallout will extend far beyond the first few days of free agency.

With five free-agent signings on defense, plus a trade for five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Jets ensured their D would look almost entirely different next season. Even if there aren't any more additions to track in free agency, the NFL Draft next month provides plenty more opportunity for turnover.

With the second pick in the first round, many expect the Jets to target Ohio State linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese. Depending on how New York might use Reese, it's possible the buildup of all these additions could force one five-year member of the Jets' defense out.

Could Jets move on from Jamien Sherwood?

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) shouts a call to his teammates during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic questioned in his Monday night free agency reflection whether the Jets might move Jamien Sherwood off his inside linebacker position with the potential arrival of Reese, which could include trading him away in the second season of a three-year, $45 million contract.

"The interesting side of this is what it could mean for the Jets’ decision with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Ohio State’s Arvell Reese is the early favorite for that selection — he’s someone who is viewed as both a potential edge rusher and/or inside linebacker. If the Jets want Reese and view him as a linebacker, that could spell trouble for Sherwood.

Sherwood, 26, became a starter for the Jets during the 2024 season and has racked up 312 total tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and four sacks, over those last two seasons. He is by no means a superstar, but he's one of the league's leading tacklers and someone returners have to be looking. to as a leader after the departure of fellow linebacker Quincy Williams.

But after re-signing Demario Davis as one of the five Monday arrivals, the Jets could be in a position to deal from their depth and move off Sherwood -- if the scenario Rosenblatt describes with Reese in the draft comes to pass.