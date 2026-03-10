Jets Re-Signing Andrew Beck Was Quiet Free Agency Win

The New York Jets continue to add. Or, retain in some cases.

It was a busy day for the Jets on Monday. New York reportedly made a handful of moves, including agreeing to terms on a deal in free agency with old friend Demario Davis and also acquiring Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Jets continued to make moves outside of these two, including reportedly agreeing to terms on a new deal to retain fullback Andrew Beck on a one-year deal guaranteed to pay him $1.5 million, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

"Sources: The Jets are re-signing FB Andrew Beck to a one-year guaranteed deal for $1.5M, per his agents Ray Haija and Adie von Gontard," Schultz wrote.

The Jets made a good move

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Andrew Beck (47) and tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) react after a touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Beck is 29 years old and isn't a big-name player by any means, but he played in all 17 games for the Jets in 2025. It was his first season with the franchise. Beck spent the first four seasons of his career as a member of the Denver Broncos and then had stints with the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers before coming over to New York.

Beck's numbers aren't going to jump off the page. In 2025, he had six catches for 45 yards to go along with two touchdowns. Beck also had one rush for five yards. Outside of the touchdown number, he's a depth guy who can block. Also, he got a lot of time on the special teams for the Jets in 2025. He was on the field for 319 snaps on the special teams in 2025, in comparison to 110 snaps on offense.

This isn't the type of move that is going to blow anyone away, but it retains depth in an area that was solid for New York in 2026. He was good as a fullback and was solid in the special teams. He's a seven-year veteran entering his eighth season in the NFL. You don't get to this point unless you impressed coaching staffs and front offices. The Jets have shown that they aren't afraid of turnover. For example, Quincy Williams exited the organization in free agency on Monday. But Beck was someone they wanted back. That shows his impact.