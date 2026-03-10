NFL Mock Draft: Jets Pass on Arvell Reese for 14.5-Sack Standout

The most chaotic day of NFL free agency has come and gone, and the New York Jets made some bold decisions to shape their 2026 roster.

Next, they'll have to make some even bolder decisions in the NFL Draft next month. And after agreeing to deals with five new players on defense on Monday, New York still appears poised to add help on that side of the ball with the No. 2 overall pick.

Ohio State edge-rusher has been the name most frequently connected to the Jets since the draft order was decided, though there's certainly no guarantee he becomes the pick. In fact, ESPN analyst Field Yates believes the Jets will take another player at Reese's position.

Yates mocks David Bailey to Jets at 2

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday, Yates projected the Jets to select Texas Tech edge-rusher David Bailey with the second-overall selection, opting for the more polished college product over the super-athletic Reese, whose ceiling is a bit more undefined.

"The Jets have maximized their cap space so far, trading for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and signing underrated edge rusher Joseph Ossai to a three-year deal. They also reached deals with Kingsley Enagbare and 37-year-old linebacker Demario Davis," wrote Yates.

"But the work is far from done to fix a weak pass rush, which still needs young talent. No FBS player had more sacks in 2025 than Bailey (14.5), who was a dominant force during his lone season at Texas Tech. He forced a total of eight fumbles over the past two seasons and is one of the most violent disruptors in the class."

A Bailey pick for the Jets might line up more cleanly with the team's apparent strategy in free agency. New York seemed to be going for the most experienced defense it could find at a reasonable price, and one that would help win as many games as possible next year after a dismal 3-14 finish.

Bailey could pair nicely with Ossai on the edges, and if the Jets came to one day regret not drafting Reeese, at least they would have gone with a guy who passed every test on his way to the NFL.