Jets Could Fix Their LB Problem With Jaguars All-Pro

Fortunately, the New York Jets are loaded with salary cap space this offseason because the franchise has a lot of holes to fill.

The offseason hasn't even fully started and yet the Jets are projected to have over $83 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 8 and then the offseason will really kick off afterward.

The Jets are coming off a 3-14 season and already have transformed the coaching staff with Frank Reich taking over as offensive coordinator and Brian Duker coming as the team's defensive coordinator. When the Jets are able to add, the priorities should be a quarterback, No. 2 receiver, retaining Breece Hall, one or two pass rushers and a cornerback. Now, the team will have the 2026 National Football League Draft as an avenue to add, but free agency and the trade market also will be important as well.

The Jets should consider a guy like this

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates a fumble recovery with cornerback Montaric Brown (30) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Thursday, CBS Sports' Jared Dubin made a list of one player each team should "prioritize" this offseason and the suggestion for New York hits the nail on the head: linebacker Devin Lloyd.

"AFC East," Dubin wrote. "Buffalo Bills: WR Alec Pierce, Miami Dolphins: QB Malik Willis, New England Patriots: ED Jaelan Phillips, [and] New York Jets: LB Devin Lloyd. ... The Jets need help everywhere, but especially at linebacker, with Quincy Williams' deal voiding ahead of free agency. Lloyd could give them a nice second-level defender in Aaron Glenn's defense. "

The Jets would need pass rushers even if the entire team was coming back. But Quincy Williams is a pending free agent and isn't guaranteed to return in 2026, making linebacker even more of a position group to attack this offseason.

Lloyd is just 27 years old, which fits the team's recent strategy of targeting guys under 30 years old. He was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2025 with the Jacksonville Jaguars after logging five interceptions — which is pretty wild — to go along with seven passes defended, one fumble recovery, 1 1/2 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 81 total tackles.

If the Jets could land him and someone like Arvell Reese with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they'd be set at linebacker for the foreseeable future.

