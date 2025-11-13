Jets Could Replace Quinnen Williams Quicker Than You Think
The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in football for the entire season. In fact, they were the final winless team left in the game a few weeks ago. Now, the Jets are riding high on a two game win streak heading into Week 11's matchup with the New England Patriots.
But the Jets shocked the NFL world at the trade deadline when they opted to trade Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets were able to net a huge haul of draft capital for these two superstars, but it left them with massives holes in their defense. Replacing these two is going to be very difficult, but the Jets certainly have the draft capital to find prospects to fill those holes.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft. Edwards predicted the Jets would select a quarterback with their top draft pick, but the Jets have a second first-round pick this season, coming from the Colts in the Gardner trade. With that selection, projected No. 32, Edwards predicted the Jets would select Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks as the successor to Williams on the defensive line.
Jets could replace Quinnen Williams in the 2026 NFL Draft
"The Jets were already thin along the interior defensive line, and then they made the decision to part with All-Pro Quinnen Williams," Edwards wrote. "The resources acquired in the Sauce Gardner and Williams deals give them a chance to rebuild the roster in their own vision, but the burden of replacing those players now falls squarely on leadership."
It's hard to replace Williams in the middle of the defense, but Banks seems like a perfectly fine option at the backend of the first round.
Banks is a very talented prospect with a lot of potential, but he hasn't played in a game this season after undergoing surgery in September. It would be a risk to use a first round pick on him, but if he recovers well from surgery and bounces back next year, the Jets could get a steal with Banks. He has the size and strength to compete in the NFL.
