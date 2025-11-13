Jets' Potential Justin Fields Successor Is Emerging Before Their Eyes
The New York Jets took a huge risk in the offseason when they cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and opted to sign young signal caller Justin Fields to replace him.
Fields has a lot of potential if he could put the pieces together, but he's struggled mightily over the last few weeks. In three of the last four weeks, Fields has failed to tally 100 passing yards, which shouldn't be a difficult feat for a starting quarterback in the NFL. Because of these struggles, the Jets might be looking at quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft.
They recently traded two of their top players for a haul of draft picks, which should boost their franchise over the next few seasons. One of these additional picks could be used on a quarterback.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Edwards predicted the Jets would select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with their top draft pick in the first round, which is projected in the top five right now.
Ty Simpson could be the perfect draft fit for the Jets
"Ty Simpson has been arguably the most efficient passer in college football this season," Edwards wrote. "He's not ideal in terms of height, but even a competent passing game would be a significant improvement over the Jets' current situation. New York also has a few young wideouts -- Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell among them -- who would benefit greatly from Simpson's arrival."
The Jets need to find a new quarterback in the upcoming draft class, whether it's with their top first round pick or with a later pick. Given the fact that the Jets have a slew first and second round picks over the next two years, they don't need to draft Simpson if they're not in love with him as a prospect.
But Simpson is a very talented quarterback prospect. He's quickly climbed up draft boards because of his incredible performances all season. He has a lot of maturity and arm talent, which makes him an interesting prospect for any quarterback-needy teams. The Jets need a quarterback as badly as any team in the league, so a move like this would make a lot of sense.
