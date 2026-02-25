Jets' Darren Mougey Crushes Raiders Blockbuster Trade Hopes

Like last offseason, all eyes are on the quarterback position for the New York Jets.

After the Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers last offseason, the chatter began and New York ended up landing Justin Fields in free agency. Now, a year later, it seems like another change could be on the way. As of writing, Fields is still on the roster. Jets general manager Darren Mougey acknowledged that the team will be evaluating the position this offseason while speaking to the media on Tuesday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Yeah, Justin's on the roster," Mougey said. "And just like every other position, we're going to evaluate the quarterback position through every landscape, whether that's trade, on the street, free agency, to see what we can add to the team. But Justin's under contract. Glad he's under contract. We have no, you know, trigger date with Justin's contract, so he's part of the Jets."

One option is seemingly off the table

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Jets do opt to move on, it'll be interesting to see which direction they go in. Do they trade for a starter? Draft a rookie and pair them with a veteran? Avoid drafting someone entirely and just add a veteran? There will be options. But Mougey acknowledged on Tuesday as well that the idea of trading up with the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 1 pick and chance to draft Fernando Mendoza isn't likely.

"I don't think that's happening," Mougey said.

The Jets have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's unfortunate that it's a weak year for quarterback prospects, outside of Mendoza. On the bright side, the 2027 draft class is already projected to be significantly better starting with Arch Manning and the Jets have three first-round picks.

As of writing, everything remains on the table. Mougey said the team is having conversations about the position every day and Fields is still in the conversation, as transcribed by Jets team reporter Jack Bell.

"We're having discussions about the quarterback position every day," Mougey said. "I was actually talking to Frank this morning, and it's myself, AG, Frank, [QB coach] Billy [Musgrave], and just discussions about all the different options and the opportunities we may or may not have. But for the time being, Justin's in all of those conversations. So, we'll see where that goes as we go through the process."

The only option that sounds like it's off the table is a trade for the No. 1 pick at this moment.