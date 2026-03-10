Jets Dealt Brutal Blow as Alijah Vera-Tucker Picks Patriots

The National Football League offseason really kicked off on Monday.

The first few weeks of the offseason typically are pretty slow. The combine is when conversations start to pick up and then the first day of free agency usually is a frenzy. That was the case for the New York Jets on Monday. On the bright side, the Jets struck multiple times and reportedly agreed to terms on deals with Demario Davis, David Onyemata and Joseph Ossai, among others. New York also reportedly agreed to terms on a deal with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick.

There were negatives, though. The Jets lost multiple pieces, including Nick Folk and John Simpson. With just a few minutes to go before the clock turned to March 10, the Jets also reportedly lost guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The Patriots are signing former Jets G Alijah Vera-Tucker, per The insiders. A big OL addition," Rapoport wrote. " ... One of the most talented and versatile linemen available, AVT gets a 3-year deal to land in New England."

The Jets lost a key piece

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

One of the most talented and versatile linemen available, AVT gets a 3-year deal to land in New England. https://t.co/6I8gCBA1nY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2026

A brutal hit for multiple reasons for New York. First and foremost, the Jets are reportedly losing a talented piece to the team's biggest rivals in the AFC East in the Patriots. Obviously, not what you want to see if you're a Jets fan.

On top of this, the guard position is the only one the Jets need to fill this offseason. Fortunately, most of the line is under contract for the 2026 season, except for one guard spot. With Vera-Tucker and Simpson both going to free agency, the easy solution would've been bringing one of them back. Unfortunately, that will not be the case.

So, the Jets have one hole on the offensive line and now need to either look to the open market, trade market or the 2026 National Football League Draft to fill it. Vera-Tucker has unlimited upside, but injuries hurt his stint in New York. Now, he leaves for New England.