Jets' Breece Hall Had Perfect Reaction to Jamal Adams Comparison

The New York Jets didn't waste any time improving the roster on Monday as free agency opened up around the league.

New York started the day off by reportedly acquiring five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. From there, New York reportedly made a handful of moves, including agreeing to terms on deals with Demario Davis, David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare and Joseph Ossai. New York lost a few pieces in free agency as well, including John Simpson and Nick Folk.

Overall, it was a very busy day for the Jets and the franchise took advantage of its ample salary cap space. One story that popped up throughout the day, although it really shouldn't have, was Breece Hall's tweeting. The star running back notably got the franchise tag from New York and posted a few messages on X as moves across the league began being reported.

The Jets RB was having a day on social media

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I definitely be pocket watching in free agency lmao😂😂😂😭 https://t.co/HuyE35zfky — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) March 9, 2026

Hall was just like everyone else around the league, watching all of the wild deals getting done. For Hall, he was close to hitting the open market. He was a pending free agent and likely would've gotten a pretty big multi-year deal, but New York used the franchise tag instead. Travis Etienne Jr. reportedly got a four-year, $52 million deal from the New Orleans Saints and Kenneth Walker Jr. reportedly got a three-year deal worth up to $45 million, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hall arguably is better than both, but he got the franchise tag instead. New York has until July to negotiate a long-term deal, but that must be an interesting experience watching all of the deals popping up.

Hall didn't say anything wrong or drama-inducing at all. Throughout the offseason you see plenty of vague or cryptic social media posts out there by guys, but Hall simply was posting about free agency like everyone else. While this is the case, one person on X compared Hall to former Jet Jamal Adams, which got a response from Hall.

Because I said I’m happy we spending on players?😂😂😂 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) March 9, 2026

At the end of the day, the response to some of Hall's tweets were a bit odd and Hall didn't shy away from it.

In the NFL offseason, there is a lot to read into with rumors and speculation and vague posts and a million other things. Hall's posts on Monday were nothing out of the ordinary. He was even out there doing a bit of recruiting for Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Hall's day will come and it should be this offseason with a new, long-term deal.