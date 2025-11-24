Jets Defense On Wrong Side Of Odd NFL History

The New York Jets' defense has turned a corner, but it still made a bit of odd history on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Before the Jets faced Baltimore, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that New York would become the first team in National Football League history to go interception-less through 11 games if they failed to haul one in against the Lamar Jackson-led Ravens. That ended up becoming a reality.

The New York Jets made surprising NFL history

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; A New York Jets helmet sits on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Long overdue: Call it quirky. Call it shocking. Soon, you might have to call it historical," Cimini wrote. "The Jets have yet to intercept a pass. Ten games, 302 passes, zero picks. If the drought continues Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, they will be the first team in NFL history to go without an interception through its first 11 games, and picking off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may be a tough task -- as he's only thrown three interceptions in seven games.

"The longest interception slump at any point in a season since 1960 is 14 in a row (San Francisco 49ers, 2024)."

That's pretty shocking, especially because New York's defense has been pretty good overall against the passing attack. New York has allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL this season (2,267 yards). The Jets have allowed the seventh-most points per game this season at 26.5, but that number is at 22.3 over the last six games.

Interceptions aren't necessarily the end-all statistic to determine how successful a defense is, but it is surprising that New York hasn't been able to haul one in, especially with the defense playing better now than it did at the beginning of the season. It's unlucky. New York has five one-score losses this season. Grabbing an interception or picking up a fumble realistically could be the difference between a win and a loss. But the ball hasn't bounced New York's way. In fact, the Jets have the worst turnover differential in the NFL at -13 through 11 games.

