The New York Jets reportedly agreed to terms with seven players through the first three days of the NFL's free agency window.

Five of the seven additions are on the defensive end with a reported total value of $54.5 million. All of the signings should have an opportunity to make an impact on the 2026 Jets.

Note: Jets' unsigned free agents are not included. Only players under contract and those who reportedly have agreed to a deal with New York.

Defensive depth chart projection

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) runs off the field after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The defensive line

DE: Will McDonald IV, Braiden McGregor, Tyler Baron

LDT: T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips, Jowon Briggs, Payton Page

RDT: David Onyemata, Mazi Smith, Jack Heflin

DE: Joseph Ossai, Kingsley Enagbare, Eric Watts, Kingsley Jonathan

Outlook: General Manager Darren Mougey reportedly allocated a total of $44.5 million to sign Ossai and Enagbare early in free agency. After trading Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Sweat at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Jets did a great job of filling the gap.

McDonald, a 2023 first-round pick, is expected to take a big step up as he enters his fourth season in the league. He's racked up 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

The linebacker group

WLB: Kiko Mauigoa, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Cam Jones

MLB: Demario Davis

SLB: Jamien Sherwood, Kobe King

Outlook: The Jets are reportedly set to spend $22 million over the next two seasons to bring Davis back to New York, the place where his career began. Davis has had nine consecutive 100-tackle seasons and a career-high 143 total tackles with the New Orleans Saints in 2025. Sherwood posted an 81.0 PFF run grade in 2025, ranking 17th out of 93 linebackers that qualified. The 2021 fifth-round pick appears poised for a third consecutive 100-tackle season.

The secondary

CB: Nahshon Wright, Azareye'h Thomas, Tre Brown

CB: Brandon Stephens, Qwan'tez Stiggers, Keidron Smith

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dean Clark, Jarius Monroe

SCB: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Jordan Clark, Samuel Womack III

Outlook: Simply put, the Jets possess a very impressive amount of talent in their secondary. Any of New York's young players — Thomas, Stiggers, and Brownlee — could all easily be in starting roles when Week 1 begins.

Wright could be the steal of the offseason for the Jets, who reportedly agreed to terms with the former Chicago Bears cornerback on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million. The PFF grades don't reflect the type of season that Wright had, where he snagged a league-leading five interceptions and forced two fumbles (2nd among CBs). Wright struggled with his open-field tackling last year, missing 11 tackles, but it's a flaw that head coach Aaron Glenn can help the 27-year-old with.

New York traded for Fitzpatrick on the morning of free agency Day 1, sending the Miami Dolphins a seventh-round pick to acquire the five-time Pro Bowl safety. He should be the starting free safety on opening day.