Jets Defensive Reset Continues With Micheal Clemons' Exit

Another former piece of the New York Jets' defense is on the move.

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that former Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons is in agreement on a three-year, $17.5 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

"Sources: The Colts are signing former Jets DL Micheal Clemons to a 3-year, $17.5M contract — with upside to $18.5M. Deal negotiated by Erik Burkhardt and Leah Knight of Roc Nation Sports," Schultz wrote. "Clemons had 8.5 sacks, 13 TFLs and 2 forced fumbles during his tenure in New York. ... The Colts, fresh off freeing up cap space with the Daniel Jones extension, help fortify their defensive line with a former Jet."

The former Jet is on the move

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

Clemons spent four seasons in New York and flashed big upside, but was inconsistent and struggled with penalties. He was someone mentioned ahead of the trade deadline as a potential candidate who could've been on the move, but New York held onto him.

Clemons' role was reduced in 2025 in Aaron Glenn's first season leading the team as head coach. In 2024, Clemons started all 17 games for New York and had 4 1/2 sacks while playing 625 snaps on defense. In 2025, Clemons played in 16 games, including just six starts, and had one sack while playing 578 snaps on defense.

The Jets have been rebuilding the defense in Glenn's vision this offseason. New York has reportedly brought in two ballhawks in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerback Nahshon Wright. The Jets have completely rebuilt the pass rush in just the first few days of free agency by agreeing to terms on deals with Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, David Onyemata and Kingsley Enagbare with more moves to come, like with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

New York is changing things and that made pieces from the old guard expendable, like Clemons or linebacker Quincy Williams, who also left in free agency. It's going to be a new-look defense in 2026 and that is for the best after a brutal 2025 season defensively for the franchise.