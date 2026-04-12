Jets Draft Buzz Growing Around Electric USC WR

If the New York Jets can come away from the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft with an edge rusher and a wide receiver, that would be a dream scenario.

Landing an edge rusher is going to be fairly easy. New York has the No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and will have its pick of the top options. Arvell Reese and David Bailey are both expected to be on the board. Fernando Mendoza is the likely pick for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1. Then, the Jets will be able to do whatever they want. That could be Reese, Bailey, a surprise pick or maybe even a trade. But, at the very least, the Jets will be able to sort out the edge early on.

It's going to be a bit more difficult to land a high-end receiver. New York has the No. 16 overall pick in the first round. There are arguably three elite receivers in the draft class in Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson. But will any of the three be available at No. 16? That's a big question right now and we will find out the answer in just under two weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave Jets fans a bit of hope on Friday. While speaking about Lemon, Rapoport said that he thinks that the playmaker will go "just after" No. 15 and specifically mentioned picks No. 16, No. 17 and No. 18.

Will the Jets bring Makai Lemon in?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Makai Lemon (WO29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I would expect him to go probably just after No. 15," Rapoport said. "So, after No. 15 is No. 16 and then after that is No. 17 and No. 18. That is a pretty great spot potentially for Makai Lemon."

The Jets have the No. 16 pick followed by the Detroit Lions at No. 17 and the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18. The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. The Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Jets have Garrett Wilson and question marks after him.

If Lemon is on the board at No. 16, he's a no-brainer pick. There's a real argument that he's the No. 2 receiver prospect in the draft class behind Tate. Wilson is on a long-term deal. If the Jets could pair Lemon with Wilson, it would solve the receiver room in the long-term, at least on paper.

Nothing is guaranteed, but when a prominent insider makes a claim like this, it certainly raises some eyebrows.