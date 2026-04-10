David Bailey or Arvell Reese? Decoding Latest Jets Draft Rumors

Time is running out for teams ahead of the 2026 National Football League Draft.

The next class of prospects will make the jump to the NFL in under two weeks. For the New York Jets, the decisions start with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. If the Jets stick with the pick, the two guys who seemingly are the most likely to be selected are David Bailey of Texas Tech or Arvell Reese of Ohio State. What about trade? Nothing can be ruled out. The idea of moving up isn't likely at all, though. The idea of moving down shouldn't be ruled out right now either. If a team comes around with an offer the Jets can't turn down, everything should be considered.

With under two weeks to go until the big day, rumors are swirling all over the place. If you have been following along with New York throughout the offseason to this point, you've likely seen Reese's name a lot. All of a sudden this week, there has been some buzz out there that Bailey may actually be the preferred pick. Insiders across the league are hearing different things. ESPN's Rich Cimini noted that Reese looks like the favorite. ESPN's Field Yates noted that New York has given "no indication" about which way they are leaning.

The Rumors Are Loud But Anything Could Happen

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"In canvassing people around the NFL, the overwhelming majority of them have defaulted to Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese as the pick," Yates wrote. "Each player would provide the Jets with a young, building-block pass rusher. Bailey is regarded as the more refined, pro-ready rusher, while Reese is considered the higher-ceiling prospect with better fluidity and overall athleticism. But ... the Jets have given no indication on the pick."

All reports come from somewhere and there are reasons why every bit of information gets out. But to sum up where things stand with the Jets, there are some pointing to Reese as the favorite. There are some pointing to Bailey as the favorite. There are others who say there is no public favorite.

New York hasn't let much information get out with Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn leading the charge over the last year. Frankly, no one out there truly knows what the Jets are going to do, outside of Mougey, Glenn and the people in the building. So, while social media may say someone is the favorite, don't read too much into it right now. This is the time when information strategically comes out as teams angle for prospects or trades. Rumors are interesting, but we'll have to wait until April 23 to actually know who is coming to New York.