Jets Drawing Buzz as Free Agent Fit for Seahawks Pro Bowl CB

The New York Jets need to upgrade their entire roster at every level. There might not be a unit on the team that's good where it's at. If they can retain Breece Hall, their running back room should be set, but besides that, they need help.

Obviously, using the NFL Draft is going to be the best option for the Jets, especially after they added a slew of draft picks in a pair of trades at the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. The draft should net them at least two or three immediate starters as well as a few guys who could make an impact as rotational pieces.

But the Jets also have a lot of money to spend. They're ranked near the top of the league in terms of available cap space, and they shouldn't be scared to use it in free agency.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently suggested Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen would be the perfect free agent signing for the Jets this offseason.

Jets could be a landing spot for Tariq Woolen in free agency

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"One of Aaron Glenn's most important desires during his time in Detroit was finding corners who could play press-man. Riq Woolen is a bit volatile in coverage, but he has all the tools to play really physical press-man coverage," Ballentine wrote. "The Jets parted ways with Sauce Gardner and don't have locked-in starters moving into next season. If Glenn is going to keep his job then the secondary has to get better. Woolen's physicality gives them a shot at better coverage with more versatility."

The Jets defense struggled as a whole all season. Their cornerback room wasn't bad in particular, but trading Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts opened up a big hole in the room. There are a lot of analysts suggesting the Jets draft a cornerback with pick No. 16 or pick No. 33, but going after Woolen might be the better option.

Woolen is coming off a solid year and a Super Bowl title. It wasn't his best year for the Seahawks, as he only started seven of the 16 games he played in, but he still made an impact more often than not. He played a crucial role on the dominant Seahawks defense that led them to a Super Bowl title. Adding that kind of production to the roster would boost the Jets quite a bit.