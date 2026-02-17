Jets Could Replace Sauce Gardner With Seahawks Pro Bowler

It's no secret that the New York Jets have plenty of holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

Fortunately, the Jets have multiple avenues to do so. New York has four draft picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 National Football League Draft. That's significant capital. As mock drafts have popped up all over the place, New York has consistently been linked to defensive players with the No. 2 pick in the first round. Linebacker Arvell Reese of Ohio State is someone who has gotten a lot of buzz when it comes to New York. Texas Tech edge David Bailey is another guy to watch as well.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Either would help to solve the team's pass rush problem. The Jets recorded just 26 sacks in 2025, the second-fewest in the league. New York needs to take a significant look at the secondary as well. Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas, Malachi Moore and Jarvis Brownlee are a good start at corner and safety. But the Jets will need at least one more corner and one more safety, at the very least.

The Jets need a boost at cornerback

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

ESPN's Matt Bowen linked the Jets to an intriguing fit in free agency: Riq Woolen of the Seattle Seahawks.

"No. 14. Riq Woolen, CB," Bowen wrote. "Best team fit: New York Jets. The Jets allowed 57 completions of 20 or more yards in 2025, seventh most in the league. Adding Woolen, a 6-foot-5 corner with high-end physical tools and speed, fits under coach Aaron Glenn's defense. This unit wants to play man coverage, and Woolen has 12 interceptions and 36 pass breakups in his four-year career in Seattle. I also like the Commanders as a fit."

ESPN has Woolen ranked as the second-best pending free agent cornerback in the league this offseason. Woolen is just 26 years old, won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks over the New England Patriots and is a one-time Pro Bowler.

With Sauce Gardner out the door, adding another big-time corner at a much cheaper cost would be nice. Woolen could be that guy. Spotrac currently has Woolen's projected market value at just over $8 million over one year. If the Jets could get a deal done anywhere close to that number, it would be a no-brainer.

More NFL: Jets Linked to Giants’ 92-Catch Machine in Free Agency