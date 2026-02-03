Jets Dream Mock Draft Doesn't Pick QB Until No. 44

The New York Jets have a chance to quickly turn things around this offseason.

It's easy to buy into the doom and gloom of a 3-14 season. But the Jets are loaded with draft picks and salary cap space. The Jets have four picks across the first two rounds of the 2026 National Football League Draft. The Jets will make their first selection at No. 2 followed by No. 16, No. 33 and No. 44.

As speculation and mock drafts have started to pick up ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese has been a popular named tied to the team for the No. 2 pick. With the Jets also needing a quarterback, guys like Ty Simpson of Alabama and Trinidad Chambliss have consistently been floated as project options later on. There are plenty of other holes to fill for the Jets as well, for example, another receiver and defensive tackle. On Monday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller dropped a two-round mock draft that arguably would be perfect. Miller had Reese at No. 2, which shouldn't surprise anyone at this point. But the reason why the mock draft would be a dream scenario for Jets fans is the fact that he had USC receiver Makai Lemon at No. 16, Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald at No. 33 and Simpson at No. 44.

The Jets have an exciting draft ahead

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"No. 16. New York Jets (from IND)," Miller wrote. Makai Lemon, WR, USC. "We're still not reaching for a quarterback, instead going with a "best player available" pick with one of my favorite players in the class. Lemon caught 79 passes with only one drop on 110 targets last season, scoring 11 touchdowns and averaging almost 100 yards per game. Lemon doesn't have elite measurables at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, but he's similar to Amon-Ra St. Brown in his toughness and ability to make plays across the middle and on underneath routes."

Landing Lemon at No. 16 would be huge. ESPN currently has him ranked as the No. 3 overall receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class after racking up 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games played.

If the Jets could come out of the first round with Reese and Lemon, that would be a win. That would give the team a cornerstone-level defensive weapon and a No. 2 receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson.

But, Miller didn't stop there.

"No. 33. New York Jets," Miller wrote. "Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State. The Jets traded away Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, but there was a discussion about improving the run defense before that move. McDonald projects as a starter-level nose tackle or 1-technique with the power to keep the linebackers behind him clean and run lanes stuffed. ...

"No. 44. New York Jets (from DAL)," Miller continued. "Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama. Simpson doesn't have a Round 1 grade on my board, and I couldn't find a single team that would give him one during conversations at the Senior Bowl. But with four picks in the first two rounds, the Jets can afford to roll the dice on him as a second-rounder with starter upside. Simpson's lack of size and arm strength could ultimately push him down the board, but his poise and processing skills are NFL-level."

A defensive star, a No, 2 receiver, a potential replacement for Williams and a quarterback project? If the Jets came out of the first two rounds with these four picks, it would be a dream scenario.

