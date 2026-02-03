Jets Sign 27-Year-Old Ex-Rams DT to Bolster Depth

The New York Jets added another depth piece on Monday.

At this point in the offseason, teams can sign players to reserve/future deals. These are non-guaranteed with players who didn't finish the campaign on the active roster and it locks in their rights with a franchise for the next league year without a big impact on the salary cap. Usually, you see these types of deals with players who were on a team's practice squad throughout the most recent season.

For the Jets, they have utilized the reserve/future deals well and signed a handful of them, including receiver/specialist Jamaal Pritchett. On Monday, the Jets announced another deal and signed veteran defensive tackle Jack Heflin to a reserve/future deal.

The Jets made another depth move

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jack Heflin (93) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets have signed DT Jack Heflin to a Reserve/Future contract," the Jets announced. "Heflin (6-3, 304) spent the last two seasons on the Rams' practice squad, played in one game, the team's 2025 regular-season finale, and registered 2 tackles.

"He began his NFL career with the Packers, where he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after four seasons at Northern Illinois and one at Iowa. He did stints with the Giants (2022), the XFL's Houston Roughnecks (2023) and the Saints (2023-24) before landing in LA. He has appeared in 7 games and totaled 7 total tackles in his NFL career."

Heflin has played in seven total games in the National Football League across four seasons. He has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't get into a game in 2024, but did play in one game with the Rams in 2025. Defensive tackle is a position that gave the Jets some trouble before the 2025 season.

New York had Quinnen Williams and added Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs just before the 2025 season to fix the issue. But, Williams eventually was traded. So, this move with Heflin may not sound like much right now, but he's a depth option for the team this offseason at a position of need.

