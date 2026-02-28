Jets Could Replace Justin Fields With 'Under-the-Radar' Free Agent QB

The New York Jets desperately need to find an answer at quarterback this offseason. They took a shot on Justin Fields last offseason, and it didn't pay off. Fields didn't play too well, but the Jets haven't opted to cut him, which has opened the door to a potential second year of Fields in New York.

But the Jets still need to bring in a quarterback this offseason. There aren't too many high value options in the NFL draft, so the Jets could be diving into free agency to find another signal caller.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently listed Washington Commanders free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota as one of the better under-the-radar free agents of the offseason. If the Jets are willing to take a flier on an aging bridge quarterback, Mariota could be the perfect option.

Marcus Mariota is worth a look in free agency for the Jets

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) leaves the field during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Having bounced around to five teams throughout his career, Mariota never lived up to his billing as the Titans' No. 2 overall pick in 2015," Cameron wrote. "However, his time with the Commanders has set the late stretch of his career on a new trajectory, proving the 32-year-old signal-caller should be viewed in the range of a high-tier backup to a low-end starter.

"As Jayden Daniels‘ backup in Washington over the past two seasons, Mariota displayed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback on a limited sample. What impressed most were his improvements as a passer. Across his 271 pass attempts with the Commanders, Mariota earned a positive grade on 30.9% of his throws, the highest mark by any qualifying quarterback over the past two seasons."

Free agency doesn't have very many options either. Malik Wilis would be a good move, but he's seemingly looking for around $30 million a year, which is way more than the Jets should consider giving him.

As a result, falling back on the 32-year-old Mariota wouldn't be a bad idea.

Mariota started eight games for the Commanders last season and threw for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He looked solid for most of his time on the field while throwing for almost 1,700 yards.

Adding him would be much cheaper than adding Willis. The ceiling might not be as high as a long-term starter, but Mariota certainly has a better track record in the NFL than Willis. It wouldn't be a bad decision to take a flier on the veteran.