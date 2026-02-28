Jets Could Replace Justin Fields With 'Under-the-Radar' Free Agent QB
In this story:
The New York Jets desperately need to find an answer at quarterback this offseason. They took a shot on Justin Fields last offseason, and it didn't pay off. Fields didn't play too well, but the Jets haven't opted to cut him, which has opened the door to a potential second year of Fields in New York.
But the Jets still need to bring in a quarterback this offseason. There aren't too many high value options in the NFL draft, so the Jets could be diving into free agency to find another signal caller.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
PFF's Mason Cameron recently listed Washington Commanders free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota as one of the better under-the-radar free agents of the offseason. If the Jets are willing to take a flier on an aging bridge quarterback, Mariota could be the perfect option.
Marcus Mariota is worth a look in free agency for the Jets
"Having bounced around to five teams throughout his career, Mariota never lived up to his billing as the Titans' No. 2 overall pick in 2015," Cameron wrote. "However, his time with the Commanders has set the late stretch of his career on a new trajectory, proving the 32-year-old signal-caller should be viewed in the range of a high-tier backup to a low-end starter.
"As Jayden Daniels‘ backup in Washington over the past two seasons, Mariota displayed his ability as a dual-threat quarterback on a limited sample. What impressed most were his improvements as a passer. Across his 271 pass attempts with the Commanders, Mariota earned a positive grade on 30.9% of his throws, the highest mark by any qualifying quarterback over the past two seasons."
Free agency doesn't have very many options either. Malik Wilis would be a good move, but he's seemingly looking for around $30 million a year, which is way more than the Jets should consider giving him.
As a result, falling back on the 32-year-old Mariota wouldn't be a bad idea.
Mariota started eight games for the Commanders last season and threw for 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He looked solid for most of his time on the field while throwing for almost 1,700 yards.
Adding him would be much cheaper than adding Willis. The ceiling might not be as high as a long-term starter, but Mariota certainly has a better track record in the NFL than Willis. It wouldn't be a bad decision to take a flier on the veteran.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org