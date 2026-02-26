Jets Eyeing More Trades After Jermaine Johnson Blockbuster

The New York Jets have been one of the worst teams in the league for a few years. But last offseason, it seemed like they wanted to strive for a huge rebuild as they traded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner for a haul of draft picks at the trade deadline.

It didn't take them long to get active on the trade block during the offseason either.

On Thursday, the Jets agreed to a deal that would send Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, according to multiple reports including one from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Thursday. "The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March."

This deal comes after Johnson was reportedly dangled as a trade chip at the trade deadline, but no deal ever came together.

SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets might not be committing to a fire sale of their roster, but they're certainly open to more trades in the coming days and weeks.

"The Jets are not having a fire sale, but Jermaine Johnson isn't the only player available," Hughes wrote in a post to Twitter/X shortly after the deal. "Was told from multiple sources, who had conversations with New York here in Indianapolis, that they are open to dealing and listening."

At this point, it's tough to tell which Jets players could be on the trade block.

Justin Fields could be moved if the Jets are willing to eat his contract. New York could also trade him for a late round pick swap to get off the $20 million they owe him. It seems unlikely that a team would be willing to accept his contract as a backup quarterback, but somebody like the Pittsburgh Steelers could make sense, considering Fields found the most success in his career in his short time in Pittsburgh.

Backup running back Braelon Allen could also end up on the trade block following the news that Breece Hall is expected to return to New York, either on a long term deal or on the franchise tag. Allen is a solid backup running back, but he would be worth more on the trade block than anything.

Either way, the Jets seemingly aren't done making moves. They should be in the market to add young players or draft picks with every chance they get.