Jets Face Significant Risk With Alabama QB Ty Simpson

The New York Jets found an intriguing bridge quarterback option for the 2026 season in Geno Smith. But what does the long-term future hold for the position for the franchise?

That's up in the air for the Jets right now. The Jets' quarterback room currently features Smith, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. Cook was an undrafted rookie in 2025 and isn't the long-term answer for New York. Zappe is 26 years old and has played in 15 games since 2022. He is also not the long-term solution. Smith immediately raises the floor for the Jets, but he's 35 years old and isn't signed beyond the 2026 season. This is the question New York has been trying to answer for some time without any luck. The Jets tried with guys like Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, but things didn't work out. For Darnold, he has blossomed since but things didn't work out the same in New York. Wilson wasn't the answer for the Jets either.

If the Jets had the No. 1 pick, it would be easier to break down the question by selecting Indiana Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. But the Jets have the No. 2 pick in a draft class that arguably has just one elite quarterback prospect. The 2027 NFL Draft class is projected to have a handful of quarterbacks who could go in the first round, including Arch Manning and Dante Moore. Should the Jets wait until then to draft someone? Or, should they roll the dice on a quarterback later in the 2026 NFL Draft, like Ty Simpson of Alabama, and see if they can capture lightning in a bottle? Simpson is projected to be the No. 2 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, but ESPN's Rich Cimini strongly weighed in against the idea of New York taking him.

The Jets shouldn't draft a rookie QB early

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"[Mel Kiper Jr.] broached the idea of the Jets doing what the New York Giants did last year with Jaxson Dart: trading up to the back end of the first round," Cimini wrote. "The Jets, picking 33rd, could easily make that move. The question is whether Simpson, with only 15 college starts, is worth that kind of commitment. Recent history suggests no. Since 2011, six of the seven first-round quarterbacks with fewer than 17 college starts didn't pan out in the NFL: Jake Locker (12), Christian Ponder (12), Anthony Richardson Sr. (13), Mitchell Trubisky (13), Blaine Gabbert (13) and Dwayne Haskins (14). The lone exception was Cam Newton (14), the 2015 NFL MVP.

"It would seem counterintuitive for Mougey, who has a long-term plan, to take a quarterback with a light résumé in a thin quarterback class."

This is a similar argument that made Moore a questionable prospect as well before returning to school. If you're going to take a quarterback in the first round or early in the second round, you don't want to miss. Especially with the Jets' recent track record. Simpson is a quarterback who is talented, he wouldn't be viewed as the No. 2 quarterback in the draft class if he weren't talented. But is he worth a risk? Without a big sample size of work in college, it's hard to make the case for the risk. With Smith under contract for the 2026 season, arguably the best move would be to play out the 2026 season with Smith under contract and sign a veteran to back him up. Use the draft to fill other holes on the roster.

Try to win as many games as possible, of course. The Jets have three first-round picks next year. If the Jets win enough games in 2026 to not be in contention for one of the top draft picks, they could always package multiple first-round picks together and try to move up for someone like Manning. Then, they could always re-sign Smith or add a different veteran to pair with a rookie next year.