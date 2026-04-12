Jets Facing Major Risk With Carnell Tate at No. 2

The New York Jets don't need to get cute with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft. If the Jets don't trade the pick, either Arvell Reese or David Bailey would be worth the selection and help the franchise out for a long time.

Over the last few weeks, the Reese and Bailey debate has been raging on. There are some who prefer Reese and some who prefer Bailey. Arguably, Reese has higher upside and can do more things on the football field and should be the guy. We'll find out the pick in just over one week. But there can be an argument made for Bailey as well. Both are talented prospects and are worthy of the No. 2 pick in the draft.

As is the case each year, there has been some will buzz out there as the draft has gotten closer. For example. NFL Network's NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah said that Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate could be in consideration as high as No. 2. New York should not take him that early, though. It's true the Jets have a hole in the wide receiver room. There's no denying that. But Tate didn't even top 1,000 yards in his final college season in 2025. That's not an end-all, be-all metric, but should the Jets really consider using the No. 2 pick on a playmaker with question marks? Absolutely not. It's not worth the risk, especially when you can potentially get one of the elite receiver prospects at No. 16.

The No. 2 Pick Shouldn't Be Carnell Tate

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Rich Cimini also made the case on why taking Tate at No, 2 would be a mistake on "Jets Collective."

"Reese and Bailey are good players," Cimini said. "I don't know why [Brandon Tiereny] is so down on Bailey, he's a good player. Carnell Tate would be a mistake at No. 2. He's just, and I've talked to a bunch of scouts. He's just not worth the second pick in the draft. To me, that would be a major reach. He as a wide receiver wasn't even the best wide receiver on his team. He ran a tick slow at the combine. And, you know, I just wouldn't pick a guy like that at No. 2."

The only reason the idea of taking a wide receiver makes any sense at all is because the Jets have a hole in the room. But taking Tate at No. 2 doesn't take the other roster holes into account while taking a massive gamble. If the Jets take Reese or Bailey at No. 2, the level of receiver at No. 16 isn't much different than Tate. If you take Take at No. 2, the level of edge rusher is significantly lower than Reese or Bailey.