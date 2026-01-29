Jets Facing Questions About Justin Fields’ Future

The New York Jets' quarterback room is going to be under a microscope all offseason.

New York tried to replace Aaron Rodgers and go in a different direction with the dual-threat Justin Fields. The 26-year-old has plenty of talent, but things didn't go well for him and the franchise in 2026. But Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook didn't do better. Overall, it was a tough year for the quarterback room.

Now, the Jets are going to have to decide who to bring back — if any — and who to bring to town after the team fills its hole at offensive coordinator. With Fields, all of the noise out there has pointed to an exit. He's guaranteed $10 million in 2026 and was benched by the team in 2025. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine even pointed to him as the team's "most likely" cap casualty.

Will the Jets move on?

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"No. 1. QB Justin Fields - $1 million (Money Saved by Pre-June 1 Cut)," Ballentine wrote. "This move would be less about cap space and more about cash flow. They only save $1 million against the cap, but they would get out of half of his $20 million base salary. Only $10 million is guaranteed.

"The Jets could go a number of directions at quarterback this offseason, but it seems clear Fields won't be the starter. He was benched last season and ended up sitting out the latter part of the season with knee soreness. That's a pretty good sign the relationship is over."

ESPN's Rich Cimini has reported that Fields is "likely" to be released, so this idea of the young quarterback being the team's top cap casualty holds water.

One thing that will be fascinating to follow is the team's offensive coordinator search. The Jets moved on from Tanner Engstrand. As of writing, they haven't hired a replacement yet. What if whoever comes in feels like they can get something out of Fields?

The free agent market will include guys like Malik Willis, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota, among others. The trade market is unpredictable at this time. The idea of moving on from Fields still seems like the most likely avenue forward, but with the offensive coordinator job open, it at least raises eyebrows a tad.

