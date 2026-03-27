Jets Facing Shocking Scrutiny for $130 Million Contract Decision

The New York Jets made a lot of big moves to improve their roster this offseason. They spent a lot of money upgrading their defense after the unit let the Jets down all year last season.

New York brought in players like Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai. It spent a lot of money. But it didn't give out the huge, blockbuster contracts that it gave out last season. In fact, the Jets gave out a deal worth over $100 million last offseason, which locked down one of their best players for multiple years.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently shared some criticism for the Jets' decision to give wide receiver Garrett Wilson a deal worth $130 million last offseason. Gagnon called Wilson the most overpaid player on the Jets roster.

Jets under fire for Garrett Wilson's $130 million contract

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's still technically cheap for now, but that four-year, $130 million extension kicks in next year and Wilson's $32.5 million AAV ranks sixth at the position," Gagnon wrote. "The talent and potential are undeniable, but this is still a guy who has never put up 1,200 yards or eight touchdowns in a single season and is making borderline Justin Jefferson money."

Wilson is earning just over $30 million per season on his new deal, which feels like a bit of a steal after Jaxon Smith-Njigba was given an even bigger contract. Smith-Njigba has produced more than Wilson, but they're not too far off each other in terms of raw ability.

The fact that Gagnon is critical of Wilson's deal is a bit eye-opening. Gagnon is the first notable analyst to outwardly criticize this deal. If this trend continues, Wilson will quickly become an underrated wide receiver.

Garrett Wilson quickly becoming underrated

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) completes a pass which he ran in for a touchdown, Sunday, October 5, 2025. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Wilson's first three seasons, he recorded at least 1,000 yards each year while scoring 14 touchdowns across that span. And he did so with some of the worst quarterback play in the league.

Before his injuries last year, Wilson was on pace to shatter the 1,200-yard mark. He was on pace to eclipse double-digit touchdowns, too. The talent is certainly there. It's disrespectful to use stats as a way to downplay Wilson's ability. He's almost certainly a top 10 wide receiver in the league. Paying him just over $30 million a year is far from an overpayment for the Jets.