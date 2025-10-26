Jets Facing Uphill Climb After Announcing 7 Week 8 Inactives
The New York Jets have a tough matchup ahead Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New York enters the showdown with an 0-7 record, whereas the Bengals will enter the showdown with a 3-4 record. Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak in Week 7 as it took down the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-31. Former Jets quarterback, Joe Flacco, led the way with an explosive 342-yard showing against the Steelers.
Now, the Jets will face off against their old friend on Sunday and will do so severely shorthanded. New York officially announced its inactives on Sunday afternoon: Sauce Gardner, Tyrod Taylor, Garrett Wilson, Kene Nwangwu, Jay Tufele, Stone Smartt, and newly-added Kobe King.
None of these inactives come as a big surprise, but they will be difficult to overcome against the Bengals. Cincinnati has two of the top receivers in football in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Losing Gardner hurts the secondary significantly anyway. That's especially the case when you're facing off against not only one star receiver, but two. Plus, Flacco isn't afraid to air it out.
The Jets have a difficult matchup vs. the Bengals
Taylor had a chance at starting for the Jets on Sunday, but is dealing with a knee injury. After questions all week, the Jets are sticking with Justin Fields as the team's starter. With Wilson out, his job certainly is going to be difficult with the receiver room depleted. On Saturday, it was announced that Josh Reynolds was being placed on the Injured Reserve, so he's another guy the Jets will be missing.
Not having Nwangwu hurts the Jets' special teams. Not having Tufele and Smartt certainly doesn't help, but they aren't as big of losses as guys like Gardner and Wilson, obviously.
On the bright side, Breece Hall and Mason Taylor were two guys who popped up on the Injury Report this week, but the fact that they aren't on the list of inactives is a positive at the very least.
The Jets are trying to avoid an 0-8 start to the season, but it's not going to be easy. When you don't have your top receiver and arguably your top defensive player, that's difficult to come back from. All eyes will be on Fields and how he can respond to the adversity.