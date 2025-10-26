Jets Country

Jets Facing Uphill Climb After Announcing 7 Week 8 Inactives

The New York Jets are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have a tough matchup ahead Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

New York enters the showdown with an 0-7 record, whereas the Bengals will enter the showdown with a 3-4 record. Cincinnati ended a four-game losing streak in Week 7 as it took down the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-31. Former Jets quarterback, Joe Flacco, led the way with an explosive 342-yard showing against the Steelers.

Now, the Jets will face off against their old friend on Sunday and will do so severely shorthanded. New York officially announced its inactives on Sunday afternoon: Sauce Gardner, Tyrod Taylor, Garrett Wilson, Kene Nwangwu, Jay Tufele, Stone Smartt, and newly-added Kobe King.

None of these inactives come as a big surprise, but they will be difficult to overcome against the Bengals. Cincinnati has two of the top receivers in football in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Losing Gardner hurts the secondary significantly anyway. That's especially the case when you're facing off against not only one star receiver, but two. Plus, Flacco isn't afraid to air it out.

The Jets have a difficult matchup vs. the Bengals

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) reacts after making a tackle against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor had a chance at starting for the Jets on Sunday, but is dealing with a knee injury. After questions all week, the Jets are sticking with Justin Fields as the team's starter. With Wilson out, his job certainly is going to be difficult with the receiver room depleted. On Saturday, it was announced that Josh Reynolds was being placed on the Injured Reserve, so he's another guy the Jets will be missing.

Not having Nwangwu hurts the Jets' special teams. Not having Tufele and Smartt certainly doesn't help, but they aren't as big of losses as guys like Gardner and Wilson, obviously.

On the bright side, Breece Hall and Mason Taylor were two guys who popped up on the Injury Report this week, but the fact that they aren't on the list of inactives is a positive at the very least.

The Jets are trying to avoid an 0-8 start to the season, but it's not going to be easy. When you don't have your top receiver and arguably your top defensive player, that's difficult to come back from. All eyes will be on Fields and how he can respond to the adversity.

More NFL: Jets Starter's Struggles Continue With $11k Fine

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News