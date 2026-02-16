Jets Getting Offseason Trade Buzz for Trio of Discarded QBs

The New York Jets desperately need to add a quarterback to their roster this offseason and they might need to get creative in doing so.

There aren't any great options. Free agency doesn't have the talent the Jets could like. The trade block likely isn't going to net a franchise signal caller either. Fernando Mendoza is the top option in the NFL draft, but he's expected to go at pick No. 1. As a result, the Jets might have to take a flier on a risky pickup.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested the Jets could be a potential landing spot in a trade for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, or Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith.

Jets could take a flier on one of three discarded quarterbacks

"The potential obstacle for each quarterback is his contract. Tagovailoa is set to earn a $39 million base salary in 2026, while Murray will have a $22.8 million base salary and a $57.2 million cap hit," Knox wrote. "While both signal-callers are former Pro Bowlers who have shown promise in the past, neither has played like a dependable starter recently.

"Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith also falls into this group, as Las Vegas is widely expected to take Indiana's Fernando Mendoza first overall in April's draft. The Raiders have a potential bridge QB in Aidan O'Connell, and Smith has a 2026 base salary of $26.5 million. Murray is probably the most attractive of these three, given his dual-threat skill set. However, each of them is only likely to earn consideration from teams truly desperate for a quarterback."

These moves shouldn't be the Jets top priority. Of the three, Murray would be the best option. Tagovailoa is attached to a huge deal, and he wouldn't fit the Jets very well. He's struggled to find success in a high-powered Dolphins offense. Smith struggled horribly last season. He's also attached to a big contract.

Murray still has potential though. He could look to resurrect his career with the Jets as they search for answers at the most important position.

Still, it would make more sense for the Jets to wait until next offseason to find their franchise quarterback.

