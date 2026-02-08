Adam Schefter Links Jets to Two QBs, Including Tua Tagovailoa

It's no secret that the New York Jets need to sort out the quarterback position.

Last year, reports surfaced the day of Super Bowl LIX that the Jets would be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. Then, the Jets turned to Justin Fields in free agency, but things didn't work out.

This year, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the morning of Super Bowl LX that both the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals will be trying to trade Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray. Schefter mentioned a handful of teams looking for quarterbacks, including the Jets.

The Jets need a quarterback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"As the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals navigate the future with new head coaches, both teams would like to find trade partners for their starting quarterbacks," Schefter wrote. "The Dolphins would like to explore trading Tua Tagovailoa; ditto for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray. But it remains unclear whether a deal for either quarterback is feasible given the financial hurdles for an acquiring team.

"There certainly are expected to be a handful of teams in the market for new quarterbacks. In addition to the Dolphins and Cardinals, the list could include the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings. Miami is expected to be willing to pay down a portion of Tagovailoa's contract to help facilitate a trade, sources told ESPN, though the money still makes it challenging."

This isn't the first time that New York has been floated as a fit for either, but that doesn't mean a fit would be perfect. A trade for Tagovailoa would be a shock, to say the least. The Dolphins and Jets obviously play in the same division. The Dolphins are looking to move on after things clearly didn't work out. Picking him up would cost the Jets cash, draft capital and would have a quarterback swapping teams in the same division. Doesn't sound likely.

Murray seemingly would be a more likely fit. But the early buzz around him hasn't been positive for a Jets pursuit either. So, while the Jets need a quarterback, these two should be considered unlikely, for now.

