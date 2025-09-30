Jets Country

Jets-Giants Trade Could Make Sense After Crushing Malik Nabers Injury

The Jets could send one of their depth wide receivers to the Giants this year...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Nabers was carted off the field with an injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Hart (20) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Nabers was carted off the field with an injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming into Week 4, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the New York Giants because they had opted to start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the excitement was soon halted, as superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with a brutal knee injury in the first half of the game.

Nabers' injury was diagnosed as a season-ending torn ACL, which means the Giants will need to look for trade candidates to replace their star.

Charlotte Carroll and Jim Ayello of The Athletic recently put together a list of options for the Giants to pursue after Nabers' injury. One of the players the Giants could trade for, according to Carroll and Ayello, is New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Allen Lazard linked to Giants after Malik Nabers injury

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazar
Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"With Malik Nabers out for the remainder of the season, the New York Giants’ offense is in trouble," Carroll and Ayello wrote. "We’ll dive deeper into what’s next for the offense later this week, but right now, we want to focus on who’s next.

"Finally, the New York Jets would likely be amenable to trading Allen Lazard, who has failed to live up to the big contract he signed with the team in 2023. Going into Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, Lazard has just two catches this season, but he’s been a viable red-zone threat for most of his career, and the Giants could use some help in that area."

For the Jets, this idea makes as much sense as any. Lazard doesn't have much of a role on the team and he's eating up some of their money. If the Jets could trade him to the Giants in exchange for a sixth round pick or seventh round pick, it would be a huge win for their future. This could clear some money and land draft capital for New York.

The Giants could explore this option, too, but it's more likely that they would want a young receiver to replace Nabers. The Giants could use a player who can grow and develop with Dart rather than somebody who is already past his best years.

More NFL: Sauce Gardner Fires Shot At Refs After Week 4 Loss Vs. Dolphins

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News