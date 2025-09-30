Jets-Giants Trade Could Make Sense After Crushing Malik Nabers Injury
Coming into Week 4, there was a lot of excitement surrounding the New York Giants because they had opted to start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart against the Los Angeles Chargers. But the excitement was soon halted, as superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers went down with a brutal knee injury in the first half of the game.
Nabers' injury was diagnosed as a season-ending torn ACL, which means the Giants will need to look for trade candidates to replace their star.
Charlotte Carroll and Jim Ayello of The Athletic recently put together a list of options for the Giants to pursue after Nabers' injury. One of the players the Giants could trade for, according to Carroll and Ayello, is New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Allen Lazard linked to Giants after Malik Nabers injury
"With Malik Nabers out for the remainder of the season, the New York Giants’ offense is in trouble," Carroll and Ayello wrote. "We’ll dive deeper into what’s next for the offense later this week, but right now, we want to focus on who’s next.
"Finally, the New York Jets would likely be amenable to trading Allen Lazard, who has failed to live up to the big contract he signed with the team in 2023. Going into Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, Lazard has just two catches this season, but he’s been a viable red-zone threat for most of his career, and the Giants could use some help in that area."
For the Jets, this idea makes as much sense as any. Lazard doesn't have much of a role on the team and he's eating up some of their money. If the Jets could trade him to the Giants in exchange for a sixth round pick or seventh round pick, it would be a huge win for their future. This could clear some money and land draft capital for New York.
The Giants could explore this option, too, but it's more likely that they would want a young receiver to replace Nabers. The Giants could use a player who can grow and develop with Dart rather than somebody who is already past his best years.
