Sauce Gardner Fires Shot At Refs After Week 4 Loss Vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets came into Week 4 with a very winnable game on the schedule. They matched up with the struggling Miami Dolphins as quarterback Justin Fields returned from his concussion.
Fields was dominant at times, scoring a 43-yard touchdown run on a broken play and connecting with Garrett Wilson for a big touchdown pass. The Jets' ground game was dominant, too. But they couldn't stop beating themselves. It seemed like each time the Jets would make a big play or get a big stop, there would be a yellow flag laying on the ground to negate it.
The Jets were flagged 13 times for 101 yards. They also turned the ball over three times.
Following the game, star cornerback Sauce Gardner expressed his frustrations with the officiating.
Sauce Gardner calls out refs after Week 4 loss to Dolphins
“I’m personally frustrated. I watch football and I just feel like — and I don’t know if this is wrong to say — but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us not winning," Gardner said following the loss, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. "I watch these winning programs and there’s some egregious things that don’t get called … we don’t win and I feel like don’t get the calls that we should get and we get calls we shouldn’t get called for. Obviously that’s not WHY I want to win. I want to win because I don’t like losing.”
While it doesn't seem right to blame the refs or call out the refs following a 0-4 start to the season, Gardner might have a point.
Wilson was flagged for a push off early in the game that negated a touchdown, but watching the replay, it didn't seem like much contact. At one point, a Jets tight end went down an a few seconds later, was hit late by a Dolphins defender. No flag.
Still, it seems like a conspiracy theory to suggest that all the refs are in cahoots to target the Jets. There might be some life to the theory that the officials are a bit eager to throw a flag against New York, given the fact that it's been one of the most penalized teams in football for the last few years.
