Jets GM Provides Breece Hall Contract Update, Potential Timeline

The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of questions surrounding their roster and the future of their franchise. But potentially the biggest question mark for the team was the future of running back Breece Hall, who was set to enter free agency for the first time in his career as he's set to enter his prime.

But the Jets opted to tag Hall to make sure he remains in New York for another year. As things currently sit, Hall is going to play the 2026 season on the tag, but the Jets have been very vocal that they're trying to find a contract extension with him before training camp begins. But the talks haven't seemed to go anywhere.

At the NFL league meetings, Jets general manager Darren Mougey provided an update on the contract extension talks with Hall.

Darren Mougey provides update on Breece Hall contract talks

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Darren Mougey said things are in a good place with Breece Hall and that he’s 'hopeful' about getting a deal done sometime after the draft," Rosenblatt wrote in a post to X on Monday.

This is a very similar update to the last one that came out of the Jets' front office. New York is seemingly trending in the right direction for a new deal with Hall, which makes a lot of sense considering he's been vocal about wanting to remain with the team going forward.

Last season, Hall was the best player on the Jets. He was the spark that ignited their offense. The Jets can't afford to lose him, even if it means giving him a bit extra money.

But what would an extension look like?

What would a Breece Hall contract extension look like?

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hall could be looking for a deal very similar to Josh Jacobs' four-year, $48 million deal that pays him $12 million per season. He might be aiming a bit higher, too.

At the end of the day, the discrepancies likely come down to the guaranteed money, which is crucial for a running back, and potentially a no-trade clause. Nobody likes to be cut, which could lose them millions of dollars if the money isn't guaranteed. Nobody likes to be traded without having their input.

Hall isn't going to land a monumental contract, but he should be one of the highest paid running backs in the league when things are all said and done.