Jets Urged to Avoid Signing Star Playmaker to Contract Extension

The New York Jets came into the offseason with some big question marks surrounding their running back situation, but they opted to tag Breece Hall to keep him in New York for the coming season.

Since then, there has been a lot of buzz around a potential contract extension between Hall and the Jets. These two sides could come together on a three or four year deal that keeps Hall in New York for the rest of his prime years. But would it be worth it?

Despite the buzz surrounding a Hall extension, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently urged the Jets to avoid making this move during this offseason.

Jets must be wary of signing Breece Hall to a contract extension

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Brenden Schooler (41) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets kept Breece Hall off the open market by exercising the franchise tag on their star running back this offseason," Kay wrote. "While the maneuver ensures Hall will play for Gang Green in 2026, the team will have to carefully consider if he's worth keeping around beyond the upcoming campaign. Hall once appeared to be a cornerstone worth building around, beginning his career at a terrific pace. Shortly after being selected by the Jets in the second round of the 2022 draft, the Iowa State product racked up a whopping 681 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage on 99 touches in just seven games.

"However, an ACL tear cut that breakout rookie season short. While Hall returned in time to start the 2023 season and appeared in all 17 games—and missing just two contests in total since the injury—his effectiveness was diminished. He averaged 1.6 fewer yards per touch as a sophomore and continued to regress in Year 3, dipping to 5.1 yards per touch."

Hall looked at his best last season, so if there was ever going to be a time for him to cash in on his value, it would be right now.

But the running back position is one of the easiest to replace on the roster. If the Jets can find a new franchise running back within the next year, this idea would make sense, but that seems very unlikely. Instead, Hall is the best they're going to be able to get right now.

As a result, an extension wouldn't be a bad thing. He's still young and very talented. Inking him to a three or four year deal would work best for both sides.