Jets’ Breece Hall Urged to ‘Run Away’ in Free Agency

The New York Jets have options to keep Breece Hall this offseason if they want to.

The ball is completely in New York's court right now. The Jets have the financial flexibility to get a long-term deal done if they see fit. If Hall doesn't want a long-term deal specifically with New York or the two sides can't find a dollar number that works, the Jets could simply use the franchise tag or transition tag and pretty much guarantee that the 24-year-old returns.

The franchise/transition tags would present big raises for the young back, but wouldn't give him the long-term stability that comes with a multi-year deal. Instead, we'd likely have this conversation once again next year. The perception of Hall around the league is rightfully high and if he does hit the open market, he should do well. ESPN's Bill Barnwell shared a comprehensive column in which he broke down the various position groups on offense ahead of free agency. Hall was the only running back ranked in Tier 2: "Pro Bowl-caliber starters." While breaking down his market, Barnwell suggested that if Hall reaches the open market, he should go elsewhere.

The Jets RB is going to be an intriguing player to follow

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) prior to the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Free agents: Breece Hall, Jets," Barnwell wrote. "The spectacular seasons produced by Barkley and Derrick Henry in 2024 served to remind teams that getting talented running backs out of hopeless situations can produce outsized results. There wasn't really a free agent RB in the 2025 class who fit that profile, but Hall and the bereft offenses he played in during his four years with the Jets would qualify. From 2023 through 2025, the average Hall carry was expected to gain just 3.9 yards, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That was the fourth-lowest average for backs with 600 attempts or more over that span.

"The Jets didn't trade Hall to the Chiefs for a middle-round pick when they had an opportunity at the deadline, suggesting that they saw their lead back's future in green. Given that the franchise tag is $14.5 million and the transition tag comes in at only $11.7 million, keeping Hall around would be financially reasonable. But if Hall gets the chance to hit the open market, he should run away and never look back. Projected average annual average salary: $12-15 million."

It's a reasonable idea. The Jets struggled in 2025. Plus, Hall wasn't exactly committal when asked whether he wants to stay in New York by Erich Richter of the New York Post.

"You know, I don’t know,” Hall said to Richter. “I’ve addressed this for the last six, seven months now. But now I’m just kind of like whatever happens, happens.”

The Jets have the power here. If they want to keep Hall, they could make him a worthwhile offer now or simply just tag him. If he does hit the open market, it wouldn't be shocking to see him walk. But, again, the Jets have the power to avoid that possibility entirely.

