Jets’ Kyler Murray Chase Just Got Real After Cardinals Cut

The New York Jets are a team in need of a solution at quarterback and a two-time Pro Bowler will be hitting the market.

After weeks of rumors, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals will be releasing Kyler Murray on the first day of the new league year on March 11.

"Sources: Cardinals have informed QB Kyler Murray that they intend to release him on the first day of the league year next Wednesday, barring a trade between now and then." Schefter wrote. "Arizona already owes him $36.8M guaranteed in 2026, and another $19.5M would have triggered on March 15 for 2027. He now will be moving on."

The Jets should roll the dice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) chats with teammate Michael Wilson (14) before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Murray, unsurprisingly, has been someone linked to the Jets. It has been known for a while that Murray would be playing elsewhere in 2026, whether that was by trade or by getting released and signing with someone in free agency. In the immediate aftermath of the reported Murray decision, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that it "only increases the likelihood" the Jets get involved in his market because the Cardinals will be on the hook for most of his money owed to Murray.

"The Cardinals are releasing Kyler Murray on the first day of free agency — which only increases the likelihood that the Jets (and other QB needy teams) would be interested because of the likely minimal financial commitment," Rosenblatt wrote.

ESPN's Rich Cimini also said Murray is a potential option for New York.

"A potential option for the Jets," Cimini wrote. "Murray would come cheaply (vet min), but there are questions about durability and locker-room fit. Then again, he’s only 28 and has 87 career starts."

Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler and is just 28 years old. In Arizona, he showed massive upside, but injuries negatively impacted him over there. Murray played just five games in 2025, eight games in 2023 and 11 games in 2022. But when Murray has been healthy, he showed that he can be explosive.

While the Jets went 3-14 in 2025, they really wouldn't be a bad option among the quarterback-needy teams. New York has a superstar receiver in Garrett Wilson, franchise-tagged Breece Hall on Tuesday, has an above-average offensive line, a tight end with all the potential in the world in Mason Taylor, and significant salary cap space to add more. Plus, Frank Reich was brought in this offseason to improve the offense.

If the Jets want to bring in an option with the highest upside, the answer is Murray. Of the other quarterbacks potentially available, like Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco and Marcus Mariota, none have the upside of Murray.