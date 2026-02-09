Jets Linked to Saints Veteran Quarterback in Potential Shocker

The New York Jets desperately need to find a new quarterback after the failed Justin Fields experiment that caused them to finish near the bottom of the league.

Going forward, the Jets need to check into every potential quarterback option they could possibly get their hands on. This could see the Jets looking at the NFL Draft, free agency, and the trade block to find their next franchise star.

USA Today's Joe Rivera recently suggested the Jets could be a landing spot for retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr. There have been multiple reports suggesting Carr would come out of retirement for the right opportunity with the right team.

Jets should jump on opportunity to land Derek Carr if possible

"The Jets and Carr flirted during the 2023 offseason, with the quarterback reportedly wined-and-dined by Jets brass," Rivera wrote. "Could the Jets make the call to consider Carr again? New York finds itself in quarterback purgatory entering the offseason. With only Fernando Mendoza labeled as a slam-dunk first-round NFL draft prospect, the No. 2 pick isn't going to do New York any favors in the QB hunt. A Day 2 or 3 pick seems more likely, but also is much less of a sure thing.

"If New York is looking for some level of stability or a bridge passer entering the 2026 season, Carr would make a lot of sense. The Jets own multiple first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft, meaning they could target their passer of the future next draft cycle."

The Jets should jump on the opportunity to land Carr if it's at all possible. He would be a huge upgrade in New York, which would help keep the team afloat. His addition to the team would also help the Jets young players in their development.

But the biggest issue is the fact that Carr is seemingly only going to return for a job if it's the perfect fit in the perfect situation. The Jets don't provide that. They don't have any direction and they're one of the worst teams in the league.

Still, the Jets should try to make it happen.

