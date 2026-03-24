Jets Have Perfect Chance to Fill Roster Hole With Star NFL Draft Prospect

The New York Jets did a very good job of transforming their roster in the span of one year. They came into last season with a solid roster, but it turned out to perform as one of the worst teams in the league. As a result, the Jets opted to trade Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, kicking off a rebuild.

This offseason, the Jets added more than a handful of impact players to their defense, seemingly turning the unit around in one offseason. Players like Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis, and Nahshon Wright were signed in free agency, while they traded for T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

But they still need to add a wide receiver.

Jets still need to find another wide receiver

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms up during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets don't have a top wide receiver aside from Garrett Wilson. Wilson is one of the better options in the league, but he's the only weapon the Jets have. They are likely going to be looking at one in the upcoming NFL draft, as adding one at pick No. 16 would make a lot of sense.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently suggested the Jets could target USC wide receiver Makai Lemon to plug the roster hole at wide receiver. Lemon should be on the board when the Jets are on the clock at pick No. 16 in the first round.

Makai Lemon is the perfect NFL draft option for the Jets

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets generally patched up their entire roster with dependable veterans," Pereles wrote. "A dominant edge defender is probably the true answer to their greatest 'need,' but in terms of raising the floor, adding a reliable running mate to Garrett Wilson is a must. Jennings is as tough as they come and would fit well with Geno Smith. Lemon, on the other hand, could add some much-needed shiftiness from the slot."

Lemon is one of the better wide receiver options in this draft class. He's coming off a big year with USC, but many see him as the No. 3 wide receiver in the class. As a result, he's the perfect option at pick No. 16, assuming Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson are off the board.

The Jets would be in a much better spot going forward if they could land Lemon to play alongside Wilson. This would give the Jets two good wide receivers to pair together for the next few years, making life much easier for whichever young quarterback they land.