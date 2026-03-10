Jets Heavily Connected to Two Pro Bowl Quarterbacks

The first day of free agency across the National Football League unsurprisingly was active, to say the least.

Teams and players were able to start negotiating at 12 p.m. ET on Monday and deals quickly started being reported in the aftermath. The Jets struck early on Monday and reportedly agreed to terms on a trade to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins before free agency even opened up. After it did, the Jets were busy, including reportedly reuniting with Demario Davis.

It was a busy day across the NFL on Monday, and there is more to come. The Jets did a good job bolstering the defense, but the quarterback position is still up in the air. So, what could be on the docket? SNY's Connor Hughes noted on "Jets Final Drive" that the two names he kept hearing were Geno Smith and Carson Wentz.

The Jets haven't landed a QB yet

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The things I keep hearing over and over and over again is that the perfect world for the Jets — they get Geno Smith and they got Carson Wentz, that's their quarterback room," Hughes said. "Absolutely one of the two, but those two guys are who they want and both are still available. When something gets done, we'll see. Could happen today, I don't know. But that domino falling with [Malik Willis] to [the Miami Dolphins] and not Arizona, Arizona trying to convince Jimmy Garoppolo to go be their quarterback instead of the Rams."

It's important to note that Smith won't be officially released until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Both of these two veteran quarterbacks have been connected to the Jets over the last week or so and it's not hard to see why. Both are pocket-passers who can move the ball down the field, things that have worked well in Frank Reich's offense throughout his career to this point. Hughes reported on March 6 while citing two sources that Wentz was viewed as the "preferred option" for Reich. But, that was before the market actually opened. It was a wild 24 hours across the National Football League and there is still work to do.