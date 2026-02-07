Jets Hire Respected Lions Coach With Direct Ties to New York

The New York Jets need to turn to a new era of football this offseason and they're seemingly taking all the right steps in the right direction right now.

They're likely going to cut ties with Justin Fields as they look to turn the page from a disastrous season with the team. But they're likely going to make more moves to bolster their team.

On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter announced that the Jets had hired Detroit Lions coach Seth Ryan to be their new passing game coordinator. Ryan is the son of former Jets head coach Rex Ryan.

"A new generation of Ryans in New York: the Jets are hiring the Lions assistant tight ends coach Seth Ryan as their passing game coordinator, per sources," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "Seth Ryan follows his father Rex, who followed his father Buddy as the third generation of Ryans to coach for the Jets."

ESPN's Rich Cimini shared more details on the hire, which should move the Jets offense in the right direction.

"Following his father and grandfather, Seth Ryan is now a member of the New York Jets' coaching staff," Cimini wrote. "Ryan, 31, was hired Saturday as their new passing-game coordinator, a source told ESPN. He replaces Scott Turner, who was fired two weeks ago amid a coaching-staff overhaul by Aaron Glenn.

"This is a rarity in the NFL - three generations of a coaching family with one franchise. Seth is the son of Rex Ryan, the Jets' head coach from 2009 to 2014. He was 46-50, plus a 4-2 record in the playoffs. The Jets haven't made the playoffs since 2010, Ryan's second season. He's now an ESPN analyst."

The Jets are staying within the family, as (Seth) Ryan is the third generation of his family to coach within the Jets organization. This loyalty to New York could see Ryan work his way up the ladder in New York rather than bouncing around teams over the coming years.

He's set to see a promotion in New York, as he turns from an assistant tight end coach in Detroit to the passing game coordinator in New York. There's a chance he works his way up the ladder over the coming years, potentially eyeing an offensive coordinator role down the road.

