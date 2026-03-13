Jets Hit Jackpot, Landed Impressive Offseason Haul to Bolster Roster

The New York Jets took a very aggressive approach this offseason, which seemed necessary after a disastrous season last year.

They swung trades for players like Geno Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T'Vondre Sweat while signing players like Nahshon Wright, Demario Davis, Dane Belton, and Joseph Ossai in free agency. It's certainly been a busy offseason in New York.

PFF's Mason Cameron recently listed the Jets as the team that added the most "PFF WAR" with their offseason additions. The Jets added nearly two WAR this offseason, per PFF's projections.

"Using PFF’s Wins Above Replacement metric (WAR) — an all-encompassing measure of a player’s value — for each player's 2025 performance, we can quantify just how much a team may have improved this offseason," Cameron wrote.

With the additions of players like Davis, Wright, and Smith, the Jets are certainly trending in the right direction.

Jets had a much better offseason than many think

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrate a sack against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"The Jets needed to be aggressive this offseason to kick-start a rebuild that began in earnest at the trade deadline," Cameron wrote. "Major improvements were needed on both sides of the ball after the team finished 31st in PFF offensive grade (62.6) and 26th in PFF defensive grade (56.8). The Jets' plethora of signings and trades in free agency is a sign that the front office is taking that seriously.

"The deals began with placing the franchise tag on cornerstone running back Breece Hall, who ranked ninth in PFF WAR (0.16) at the position this past season. Trades for Minkah Fitzpatrick, T'Vondre Sweat and, most notably, Geno Smith, who returns to the team that drafted him, followed. But the moves that had the biggest impact on the Jets' WAR number were veteran additions like Demario Davis and David Onyemata (0.16), as well as signing up-and-coming cornerback Nahshon Wright."

The Jets have upgraded their roster across the board, including at quarterback. Smith should give them a much better chance at a solid offense than Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor did.

On defense, they upgraded the unit across the board.

Ossai is an upgrade on the edge. Sweat is a huge addition in the middle of the defensive line. Demario Davis is set to be a leader in the middle of the team's defense.

Overall, the team took massive steps forward and nobody is talking about it because of how bad they were last season.

Pair that with the two first round picks and two second round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and the Jets have the chance to win the offseason in the coming months.