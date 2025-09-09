Jets Country

Jets Hit Jackpot; Top Draft Pick Already Emerging As Star

Armand Membou was one of the more impressive players in the Jets' Week 1 loss.

Zach Pressnell

Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets had their hands full with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Justin Fields and company scored 32 points on the loaded Steelers defense, but it wasn't enough as Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense scored 34 points to defeat the Jets.

Despite the loss, there were some very impressive players from Aaron Glenn's team. Fields, obviously, was spectacular in his Jets debut. Garrett Wilson was impressive, too. But none of it would have been possible without the offensive line.

Justin Fried of The Jet Press recently called rookie offensive tackle Armand Membou one of the Jets' biggest winners from the Week 1 loss to the Steelers.

Armand Membou called Week 1 winner for Jets despite loss

New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membo
Jun 10, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou (70) participates in a drill during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

"The entire Jets' offensive line deserves a shoutout for its performance on Sunday. Despite losing arguably the unit's best player, Alijah Vera-Tucker, to injury just days before the season-opener, the Jets' offensive line bullied Pittsburgh in the run game and held up well in pass protection against a stacked Steelers front," Fried wrote. "No performance was more impressive, however, than that of rookie Armand Membou. The Jets' first-round pick made his debut on Sunday, drawing a matchup against one of the NFL's most vaunted pass rushers, T.J. Watt.

"Membou finished the game as the Jets' second-highest-graded offensive player behind only Justin Fields, according to preliminary Pro Football Focus grades. He allowed zero total pressures on 25 pass-block snaps. You couldn't have asked for a better debut from the Jets' rookie tackle."

Membou was tasked with going against TJ Watt, the Steelers' All-Pro edge rusher. Although the Jets chipped Watt on nearly every snap, Membou held his own against one of the best pass rushers of this generation. Watt still made plays and impacted the game, as everybody expects he would, but he didn't wreck the game.

The Jets caught a lot of slack for choosing Membou over players like Tetairoa McMillan and Tyler Warren, but it's already looking like a great pick. Franchise offensive tackles are one of the more valuable types of players to land, and the Jets have seemingly found themselves one at the top of the first round this year.

More NFL: Jets' Big Free Agent Signing Facing Backlash After Disastrous Week 1 Loss

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News