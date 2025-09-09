Jets Country

Jets' Big Free Agent Signing Facing Backlash After Disastrous Week 1 Loss

Brandon Stephens was one of the big reasons why the Jets lost to the Steelers last week...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) breaks a tackle by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) breaks a tackle by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets lost cornerback DJ Reed in free agency during the offseason. They opted to replace Reed with former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens, who was tasked with being the Jets' cornerback No. 2 in Week 1. Playing opposite of Sauce Gardner should take a lot of stress off of Stephens, especially when Gardner plays as well as he did in the first game of the season.

Gardner was completely lock down for most of the game. He allowed a very lucky catch to DK Metcalf at one point, but that was practically it. Still, Aaron Rodgers torched the Jets defense for four touchdowns, with two of those coming against Stephens.

Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently bashed Stephens for the Week 1 disaster class and called him one of the biggest losers for the Jets this week.

Brandon Stephens under fire for disastrous Week 1 performance

New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephen
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) and New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"The same can’t be said for the Jets’ other big free-agent signing, Brandon Stephens. The former Ravens cornerback was a disaster in his debut, looking every bit like the player who ranked among the worst at his position in Baltimore," Fried wrote. "Stephens was targeted a whopping seven times, allowing five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He was also flagged for a defensive pass interference penalty and allowed a 136.9 NFL passer rating when targeted.

"Stephens was the most targeted cornerback in the NFL over the last two seasons for a reason. If the Jets got even semi-competent play from their CB2 in Sunday's game, they probably would have come away with the win. Instead, the Stephens already looks to be a head-scratcher for the organization."

Stephens was constantly burned by Steelers wide receivers throughout the game. To make matters worse, with the game on the line, the Jets forced an errant throw from Rodgers. This pass floated directly to Stephens, but after slipping a bit, the cornerback dropped the pass.

Losing Reed was a massive loss for the Jets, but it didn't seem like the drop-off was going to be this drastic. The Jets will need Stephens to improve his play, or else it won't matter how dominant Gardner is.

More NFL: Jets Struck Gold; Found New York's Next Franchise QB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News