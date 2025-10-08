Jets Country

Jets In Trouble; Aaron Glenn Announces Key Week 6 Injury Updates

The Jets could be without a few starters in Week 6 against the Broncos...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the sidelines during the second half Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets remain the only winless team in football this year. They've struggled each week out, but injuries have begun to rain down on the Jets in a big way. They haven't been able to get or stay healthy this year, which is handicapping head coach Aaron Glenn from getting his first career win.

Heading into Week 6, the Jets have a tough matchup in London against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos recently knocked off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, so it's not going to be a cake walk for the Jets.

To make matters worse, the injury report doesn't look good this week.

On Wednesday, Glenn announced injury and status updates for a few key starters and Jets fans are left holding their breath.

Allen Lazard out, others questionable for Jets' Week 6

New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazar
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) is congratulated after he scored a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The first thing that stood out from Glenn's announcements was wide receiver Allen Lazard's status. Glenn noted that Lazard is out for the game, citing personal reasons as to why. Glenn didn't go in depth about Lazard's situation, but this leaves the Jets shorthanded at wide receiver. They're down to four active wide receivers on their 53-man roster, which could mean the Jets promote a practice squad receiver to the roster for the game this week. Isaiah Williams, who was recently cut and re-signed, is the first name that comes to mind.

Glen also noted that kick returner Kene Nwangwu and linebacker Jermaine Johnson were considered day-to-day for the time being. Glenn sounded rather optimistic that Johnson would be able to play this week, which should be encouraging for a Jets defense that needs all the help it can get.

Starting slot cornerback Michael Carter II is still on the sidelines with a concussion. Though Glenn didn't rule him out for the game, it didn't sound likely that Carter would be on the field. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will likely step up in his spot on the Jets' defense.

New York needs to get healthy in the coming weeks or this team is going to stay at the bottom of the league. This week's injury report isn't a good sign.

