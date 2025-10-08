Latest Jets-Giants Trade Speculation Makes No Sense For New York
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a big quarterback problem, but they seemingly solved it by cutting Aaron Rodgers and signing Justin Fields to take his place.
Fields has been the starter when healthy and he's looked solid for the most part. There have been some ups and some downs for Fields this season, but his year is just getting started, yet some media members and fans want him benched.
There are even people who want the Jets to swing a trade for a quarterback to replace Fields this year. With so many options on the market, the Jets could be in line for a deal in the coming weeks.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently listed the Jets as a potential landing spot for New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston if the Giants opt to trade the veteran signal caller this season.
Jets don't make sense as a landing spot for Jameis Winston
"Justin Fields isn’t it and apparently the only person that didn’t see this coming was Aaron Glenn," Wilcox wrote. "Glenn doubled down on his belief in Fields in not drafting or trading for his replacement this offseason. Fields isn’t necessarily costing the Jets games, but he’s not playing well enough to win them and that’s a problem.
"Glenn needs to make a quarterback change and the only option left is to tap the Giants for their emergency option and let him find ways to win games. This team is truly a quarterback away and maybe a change could get the most out of this offense before things get worse than they already are."
Trading for Winston doesn't make much sense at all.
Adding him doesn't make the Jets better in the long term. Fields has a chance to be the team's franchise signal caller if he can put the pieces together over the next 10 or 12 weeks. Winston couldn't become the Jets' franchise quarterback at any point.
Tyrod Taylor is a suitable backup, too. He's not a star, but he fills in for Fields if he's hurt perfectly fine.
The Jets don't need to make any big trades like this. Their season is already seemingly over at this point, so all moves should be made with the future in mind. Adding Winston doesn't help the future.
More NFL: Jets May Already Be Eyeing Justin Fields Successor In NFL Draft