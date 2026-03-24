Jets’ Joseph Ossai Deal Faces Unnecessary Scrutiny

The vast majority of the New York Jets' moves this offseason have been well-received.

New York entered the offseason looking to add veterans all over the place with a focus on the defense. The Jets have done just that. Whether it has been the trade market, or in free agency, New York has added a handful of starting-caliber defenders, as well as depth pieces. There's obviously still work the Jets need to do. New York went 3-14 in 2025. You're not going to be able to solve all of the issues that come with a season like that with just a few signings. But New York arguably has done everything right so far.

One of the deals isn't getting a lot of love right now, though. Pro Football Focus's Zoltán Buday shared a column in which they pinpointed each team's "favorite" and least favorite" move. For the Jets, the signing of four-year veteran edge Joseph Ossai popped up as the "least favorite" move.

"Least Favorite Move: EDGE Joseph Ossai," Buday wrote. "While Ossai flashed some ability early in his career with Cincinnati, he never developed into the player the Bengals hoped he would be. Over the past two campaigns, he earned PFF overall grades of 58.3 and 64.0, which ranked 85th and 70th, respectively. Considering his lack of pass-rushing production, Ossai may have been worthy of becoming the 33rd highest-paid edge defender in football."

Evaluating New York's Deal With Joseph Ossai

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Contract

The Jets signed Ossai to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million. In comparison, Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $36.7 million across four years. So, based on projections, the Jets paid a big higher on an annual basis than what Spotrac projected for the 25-year-old. But, New York was able to get him at a lower overall value. Also, at the end of the day, projections aren't real. The actual, real deal, isn't bad for New York at all on paper. The Jets entered the offseason flush with salary cap space and still have the fifth-most at just over $39.5 million, per Over The Cap.

Joseph Ossai The Player

Ossai is a 25-year-old edge rusher with his best years ahead. He logged five sacks in each of the last two seasons and has 14 1/2 sacks overall in 61 games played, including just 12 starts. The upside is there. He started three games in 2024 and nine games in 2025, and yet he got five sacks in both seasons. That would've ranked second on the Jets in 2025. New York's deal with Ossai pays him a solid rate for what he's been able to show on tape already, and he'll likely have a bigger role in New York as well. It was a good move for New York that will look better on the field in 2026.