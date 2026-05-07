Kingsley Enagbare Should Help Jets Fix Glaring Weakness on Defense

It’s no surprise that the New York Jets prioritized upgrading their edge rush this offseason. Their defense was abysmal at generating pressure, posting the second-fewest sacks (26) last season. Additions David Bailey and Joseph Ossai should help improve their pass-rush in 2026.

Although they were extremely disappointing in getting after the quarterback, they were even worse against the run last season. The Jets’ defense allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and surrendered 4.4 rushing yards per carry, tied for 24th.

Gang Green got almost no help from their edge group in this category. According to Pro Football Focus, only Michael Clemons and Jermaine Johnson posted respectable run-defense grades, earning marks of 58.6 and 58.2, respectively.

With both players no longer on the roster, general manager Darren Mougey opted to address the defense’s most glaring need by signing Kingsley Enagbare to a one-year, $9 million contract. While Enagbare isn’t the flashiest addition, he should help fill the void in the Jets’ run defense.

Kingsley Enagbare gives the Jets a boost against the run

One of the reasons the Jets traded Johnson for T’Vondre Sweat was to upgrade their front to help stop the run. With Sweat paired alongside Harrison Phillips, the interior improved, but they took a step back at edge rusher.

Besides Ossai, who should be their top rotational player, the Jets don’t have a reliable backup edge rusher against the run. Braiden McGregor, Kinsley Johnathan, and Tyler Baron haven’t contributed much to this area, while Eric Watts is still unproven.

That’s why New York had to bring in Enagbare. The former South Carolina Gamecock has made his living as a reliable run-defender. In his four years with the Green Bay Packers, Enagbare has been a consistent contributor in a rotational role, logging 146 total tackles (25 for a loss) and 77 stops in 68 games.

While last year wasn’t his statistical best season, Enagbare still proved to be effective in this area, recording 39 total tackles and 20 stops, earning a 60.9 run-defense grade, per PFF, ranking 66th out of 115 qualified edge rushers.

Enagbare has also demonstrated that he’s a dependable pass-rusher, logging two sacks, five quarterback hits, and 16 hurries last season. However, at 6-foot-4 and 258 pounds, Enagbare’s bigger frame is a massive boost for the Jets, as he can help set the edge on runs.

He can also play the interior defensive line if needed, as he lined up in the middle for 41 snaps the last two seasons. The last time Enagbare played significant DT snaps was in his first season at South Carolina. As a freshman, he logged 127 snaps and had a 70.0 run defense grade.

Even though the Jets have McGregor and Watts, Enagbare is locked in as their fourth edge rusher, making him the primary backup behind Bailey, Ossai, and Will McDonald IV. With him, alongside Sweat and Phillips in the interior, Enagbare could see reps in early-down situations while McDonald replaces him on passing downs.

Regardless of how they use him, Enagbare should help strengthen New York’s run defense. If he can replicate his production from last year, Mougey shouldn’t think twice about re-signing him.